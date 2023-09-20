"It elevated everybody" - Eric Bischoff is all praise for top WWE star's recent involvement with former champion

A top WWE Superstar came off a major win recently, then followed that up with another that spiked ratings and turned eyes towards NXT on Tuesday nights.

On last week's episode of NXT, Becky Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton to become the NXT Women's Champion. The crowning moment that made The Man into a Grand Slam Champion was well-received by Eric Bischoff.

The veteran disclosed that he wonders why this never happened before and is all praise for the creative team's choice of putting the top title of NXT on a massive star like Lynch. In a recent Ask Eric Anything episode, Bischoff said:

"Television rights negotiations aside, I'm surprised they haven't done it sooner. Because it's great for that developmental talent to be on a show with someone like Becky Lynch. To get the eyeballs on it, to feel the energy, and to have something big happening on a show where otherwise, this is a developmental company, NXT, it doesn't get a lot of attention. It certainly got a lot of attention this week." [H/T: Fightful]

Becky Lynch, despite being a top superstar of the current generation, originated from the developmental brand. She never won the NXT Women's Championship. All of that changed this past week, and Bischoff is a fan of the storyline development:

"I love the way they did it. I watched most of the match itself. Yes, Becky won, but it didn't hurt anybody. It elevated everybody. It was a really smart move. I'd be shocked if we don't see more of it, and I welcome it because it's great for that developmental talent to have that kind of energy and that kind of focus and attention."

Vince Russo is not a fan of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch rivalry

For months on end, Trish Stratus turned on Becky Lynch and continued her vicious attacks on the latter. The Man even lost a major one-on-one contest against the Hall of Famer in Saudi Arabia before she ultimately put the kibosh on their feud at Payback recently, inside a Steel Cage.

Vince Russo spoke on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo about their feud from the standpoint of Lynch, whom he believes should have been taken to new heights in WWE post-her program with Trish Stratus:

"Whatever they did with Trish Stratus should have helped to elevate Becky Lynch more, and it did not. And that, to me, is a waste of money. That's an absolute waste of money. If Becky did not come out of this at a higher point than she was prior, then it was an awful lot of waste of money."

Trish's ally Zoey Stark seemingly ended her partnership with the Hall of Famer after the Steel Cage match at Payback. The former has not been seen on WWE television ever since. Meanwhile, The Man retained her newly won title against Natalya on RAW this past Monday night.

