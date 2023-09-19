"That's an absolute waste of money" - Veteran blasts WWE for Becky Lynch's recent feud (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' feud was a waste of money as it didn't elevate The Man to a higher level in the company.

Stratus and Lynch's rivalry started in April, immediately following WrestleMania 39. Though it faltered in places, the program still kept the fans invested. While many expected it to end at SummerSlam 2023, the duo couldn't make it to the show.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus finally settled their differences once and for all in a grueling Steel Cage match at Payback 2023. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran explained that the rivalry should have helped The Man reach newer heights in WWE.

Vince Russo added that since the feud did not elevate the NXT Women's Champion to a level higher than she was before, it was a financial failure.

"Whatever they did with Trish Stratus should have helped to elevate Becky Lynch more, and it did not. And that, to me, is a waste of money. That's an absolute waste of money. If Becky did not come out of this at a higher point than she was prior, then it was an awful lot of waste of money." [4:43 - 5:03]

WWE legend Mickie James on Becky Lynch's NXT Women's Title win

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mickie James said that Becky Lynch winning the NXT Women's Championship was the right decision. The WWE legend mentioned that apart from winning a title that had eluded Lynch all her career, the latter could also elevate the brand with her star power.

"Becky winning was the perfect scenario for the ending of that match. Because not only is it proving that Becky is The Man, [but] she wins the title that she's never had a chance to hold, but think about what [it] does for NXT. To now have one of your biggest stars on television, period, to be your women's champion at NXT."

Considering just how much boost NXT's ratings received with Becky Lynch's presence last week, it's safe to say she could be a game-changer for the brand.

