"I just think it's money all the way around," comments former champion on Becky Lynch's NXT win

A former champion had some remarks regarding Becky Lynch's recent NXT Women's Title win. The star in question is five-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James.

On the latest episode of NXT, Becky Lynch challenged Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Title. The multi-time women's champion had vowed to win the elusive title, and she lived up to her words, becoming the Grand Slam Champion. Lynch is one of the most popular stars in the world and has garnered massive praise from the legendary Mickie James.

Mickie James explained on Busted Open Radio that Lynch winning the NXT Women's Champion will only help elevate the brand further, terming it as the "perfect scenario."

"Becky winning was the perfect scenario to the ending of that match. Because not only is it proving that Becky is The Man, she wins the title that she's never had a chance to hold, but think about what does for NXT. To now have one of your biggest stars on television, period, to be your Women's Champion at NXT."

She continued that The Man could have some great matches on NXT with all the up-and-coming stars.

"The eyeballs that's going to put on the product, the matches now that they can have with all of these up-and-coming talents, with all of these NXT women, that can now have an opportunity to get in the ring with Becky... I just think it's money all the way around." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Becky Lynch is just the latest main roster star to join NXT

Becky Lynch isn't the only superstar to go to NXT in recent months. It all started when Mustafa Ali started showing up on the brand a couple of months ago, claiming he was a free agent and could go anywhere.

Since then, stars like Baron Corbin and Dana Brooke have all been regulars on NXT programming. Corbin even competed for the NXT Championship a few months ago. Even Judgment Day has made appearances on NXT, with Dominik Mysterio capturing the NXT North American Championship.

Butch of the Brawling Brutes has also been competing in the Heritage Cup tournament. The addition of Lynch to the NXT roster further bolsters the developmental brand, as WWE seemingly wants to make it the third brand after RAW and SmackDown.

What did you make of Becky Lynch's NXT Women's Championship win? Sound off in the comments section below.