WWE executive says the company believes NXT has the viability to be its own standalone brand

WWE's current Chief Executive Officer, Nick Khan, has disclosed that the company thinks NXT could be its own brand instead of just a developmental system.

The show has undergone significant changes since its debut in 2010. It replaced FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling) as the wrestling juggernaut's developmental and became an exclusive WWE Network program. However, in late-2019, the black and gold brand moved to the USA Network and began competing head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights. In 2021, the brand received another overhaul and became known as NXT 2.0.

During a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Nick Khan spoke about NXT moving to the USA Network and changing nights. He mentioned that the show is doing well ratings-wise.

“Initially, NXT was on WWE Network. And then when the pandemic hit, USA/NBCU needed content, we did not miss a week of production. … So we went with Tuesday nights NXT on USA from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern time. NXT ratings are also trending up… so that is going in the right direction," said Khan.

Nick Khan added that the company thinks NXT could be its own thing, even a third brand after RAW and SmackDown.

“We think NXT has the viability to be its own standalone brand instead of just being a developmental system – a third brand, if you will, where you can see cross-over from our superstars on Raw and SmackDown to NXT while our young talent develops there. Once we get all of that situated, then we will look at other nights of the week to develop new content as well," he said.

Three main roster stars competed on WWE NXT this week

On this week's episode of NXT, three superstars from the main roster competed in a match during the show.

Mustafa Ali collided with Joe Gacy, Baron Corbin took on Trick Williams, and Dana Brooke was part of the Women's Battle Royal to determine NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton's next challenger.

Ali and Corbin, who are both free agents, won their matches, while Brooke was eliminated from the battle royal. She's currently signed to the RAW brand.

