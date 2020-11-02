"It didn't exist in my mind" - Eric Bischoff claims resurrecting NWA is a 'mistake'

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), Eric Bischoff talked about the NWA and why it was a mistake by Billy Corgan to resurrect the company.

NWA had faded out of the limelight, and while the NWA Championships existed and were often defended in Japan, it was not until the company was bought by Billy Corgan that the company started to face a resurrection. Corgan saw NWA ally with different promotions, including Ring of Honor, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW.

NWA started their own television show late last year in the form of NWA Power, but since the company restarted, it faced several obstacles, the latest and the biggest of which was the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric Bischoff on how NWA being resurrected is a mistake

Eric Bischoff admitted that when he was a part of WCW, he did not understand NWA and why people loved it. Eric Bischoff did not have any exposure to NWA and, as a result, did not understand it.

"It was such a cluster f***. Certain people felt strongly that the NWA had value. I was not one of them, partly because I just had no exposure to it. NWA was not on my radar. It didn't exist in my mind. I didn't understand it - why people were so desperate to hold onto this craziness. There was such a cloud over the intellectual property surrounding that belt, and there still is."

Eric Bischoff went on to say that he felt that the NWA being resurrected by Billy Corgan was a mistake.

"The whole NWA-- sorry Billy Corgan, Nick Aldis. Nick, I love you. Billy, I wish you nothing but the best, but this whole resurrect the NWA thing was a mistake just because that NWA title has been drugged through the sewage for so many years. This was WCW right in the middle of it. I didn't understand it then. It was such a cluster."

Recently, NWA wrestlers have competed in other promotions such as Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa.