"It has our fans invested" - WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H discloses what the company is focused on

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H disclosed what the company is focused on during the company's Q1 Financial Media Call.

The company recently merged with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, and recorded a whopping $297.6 million in revenue during the first quarter of 2023. One of the major reasons for the company's recent success is the storylines that are currently being presented to the WWE Universe, and Triple H says that is by design.

During the Q1 Financial Media Call, Triple H stated that the company is focused on character development and referenced The Bloodline's storyline:

"As far as what we’re focused on, we’re focused on character development. I think you see that across storylines where our fans are super engaged in the talent. Let’s take Sami Zayn and the Bloodline over the last couple of years, really, but especially in the last six to eight months, where that story and the character development has reached a whole new level. It has our fans invested and excited in the content like they haven’t been in a long time," said Triple H. [H/T: Fightful]

Triple H credits the team at WWE for the increase in viewership

More wrestling fans have been tuning into WWE as of late, and Triple H believes that is a credit to the entire operation.

During the Q1 Financial Media Call, the Chief Content Officer said that they have assembled the right team across the board. That has led to better viewership. He praised the writing and production team and claimed that they are world-class:

"That really comes down to us just having assembled the right team. Across the board, we have world-class superstars, and that continues to grow every day through our developmental system, through NIL, through international and domestic recruit, so the pipeline coming in is very strong. You just saw that in the recent draft and the amount of talent we had to draft, and coming up from NXT, and through that pipeline. The writing team is world-class, and Kevin Dunn’s production team, there’s nothing like it in the world," said The King of Kings. [H/T: Fightful]

Since gaining power in the company, wrestling fans have praised the 53-year-old for his vision for the product. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain control over WWE's creative process following Vince McMahon's return to the company and the recent merger with Endeavor.

Do you enjoy the WWE product more with The Game in charge of creative? Sound off in the comments section below.

