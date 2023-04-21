Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's status after WWE Draft 2023 revealed - Reports

With WWE Draft 2023 around the corner, all eyes are expected to be on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to see where the heel faction ends up. A new report has provided an update on the group's status after the upcoming special event.

The company recently revealed that Draft will return to WWE on April 28, 2023, on SmackDown and will continue on May 1, 2023, on RAW. Triple H stressed that all the stars are eligible for the draft, promising that this year's event will be a "game changer."

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is currently the hottest act in professional wrestling. While the group is mainly present on SmackDown, they have also made time-to-time appearances on the red brand.

While many expected Reigns and Co. to return to the flagship show, according to Xero News, the villainous faction is set to continue on the blue brand. The news source also mentioned that Cody Rhodes is likely to remain on RAW and there the rematch between him and The Tribal Chief won't be taking place soon.

WWE veteran wants Triple H to end one of Roman Reigns' title reigns

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over a year, which has left a significant hole on RAW. With Draft 2023 coming up, many believe that this could be the perfect opportunity to split the world titles.

Dutch Mantell also suggested something similar a few days back on his podcast. The former manager believes the company needs two world champions.

Here's what the WWE veteran stated during the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell:

"Well, he [Triple H] can do what he wants to do, but if you put both titles on one guy, to me that's not a good business decision because you take away the ability to book two guys against each other for both belts. And what if that guy gets hurt? Your title holder in both versions, RAW and SmackDown, is on the shelf."

Roman Reigns' limited schedule has also been a factor in fans wanting to see the titles split up. The Tribal Chief is unlikely to wrestle at Backlash, leaving the upcoming premium live event without a world title match.

