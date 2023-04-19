WWE veteran on Triple H possibly ending one of Roman Reigns' world title reigns soon

Dutch Mantell has given his thoughts about the rumors that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H might separate Roman Reigns' world titles again.

The 2023 WWE Draft will occur on the April 28 episode of SmackDown and the May 1 episode of RAW. Ahead of the upcoming roster changes, it has been widely speculated that Reigns' titles could be allocated to different shows. If that is the case, The Tribal Chief's status as a double world champion could come under threat.

Mantell, fka Zeb Colter in WWE, said on Story Time with Dutch Mantell that RAW and SmackDown should have separate male world champions:

"Well, he [Triple H] can do what he wants to do, but if you put both titles on one guy, to me that's not a good business decision because you take away the ability to book two guys against each other for both belts. And what if that guy gets hurt? Your title holder in both versions, RAW and SmackDown, is on the shelf." [0:35 – 1:08]

At the time of writing, Reigns has held the WWE and Universal Championships for 381 and 962 days, respectively. The Bloodline leader recently retained the titles against Cody Rhodes on the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Dutch Mantell elaborates on Triple H's title dilemma

Elsewhere on the main roster, the secondary male singles titles are currently held by Austin Theory (United States Champion) and Gunther (Intercontinental Champion).

Taking the secondary titles into account, Dutch Mantell believes there are too many championships across RAW and SmackDown:

"Well, I think if you have more than three champions, I think you're like belting them [the fans] to death because eventually, to me, all the belts run together, and it's hard for me to keep my stories straight. They're trying to tell me about it, but yet I'm missing it." [1:54 – 2:19]

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn also hold main roster gold in the men's division.

The women's singles titles are currently held by Bianca Belair (RAW Women's Champion) and Rhea Ripley (SmackDown Women's Champion). Meanwhile, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the Women's Tag Team Champions.

