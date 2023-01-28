"It feels like we've been cool for years" - 33-year-old WWE star discloses off-screen relationship with AJ Styles and former Bullet Club members

WWE Superstar AJ Styles is the leader of the faction The O.C. The group includes Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and 'Michin' Mia Yim.

Yim made her return to WWE in November 2022 after departing from IMPACT Wrestling. She was previously released by the company in 2021 after her storyline with the RETRIBUTION faction.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Michin reflected on her off-screen relationship with AJ Styles, Anderson, and Gallows. The 33-year-old star opened up on being comfortable with the trio.

"It's really cool because we all kind of went out and did our own thing but ultimately ended up back together where we first started. I told everyone else, like, I've always known the boys and we've worked together but we've never actually worked together and if you saw me and AJ in one side of the room and then Karl and Luke on the other side, you would never imagine me to be a part of them but when we are together, it feels like we've been cool for years."

Additionally, she also spoke about her conversations with the stablemates when the cameras aren't filming.

"So after the show, we'll go out and have dinner and just kick back and just talk about life and things. It's really really cool with them. They make everything super comfortable." [4:35-5:14]

Mia Yim recently spoke about trusting AJ Styles and the boys on the road

Mia Yim seems to have quite a healthy relationship with AJ Styles and others off-camera.

During the same interview, The O.C. member mentioned that her husband, Keith Lee, can completely trust Styles and others. Yim said:

"It is like, even when Keith is at home and he's not traveling with me, he can trust AJ and the boys to make sure that I'm good. So that says a lot too."

Following her latest WWE return, Yim briefly feuded with Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. She is expected to be a part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match in a few hours.

Please credit Denise Salcedo and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

John Cena's dad wants his son to have a massive match at WrestleMania. He spoke about it right HERE

Poll : 0 votes