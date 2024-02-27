"It felt insane" - Rising WWE star recalls getting a shocking victory over Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch took the women's division in WWE to a new level after headlining WrestleMania 35 alongside Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Meanwhile, a rising star recalled getting a shocking victory over The Man.

Last year, Lyra Valkyria and Tiffany Stratton became notable names on the developmental brand after they feuded with Becky Lynch. However, Valkyria was the only star to get a win over The Man in October 2023 when she won the NXT Women's Championship.

Lately, very few women have scored a pinfall over The Man, and Lyra Valkyria's win was a pleasant shock as fans didn't expect it. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the current NXT Women's Champion recalled her victory over Lynch at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023:

"It felt insane. I always say that winning the NXT Women's Championship is something I've imagined time and time again. Like, how it would happen, who I would take it from—every scenario possible has entered my brain. But I never imagined winning the title from Becky Lynch, who would come to NXT in 2023."

Valkyria couldn't fathom that Lynch would come to the developmental brand for a run.

"It's not even a possibility that I consider realistic in my mind. So, I never imagined that happening. To have it actually happen the way it did—you couldn't write it, you couldn't dream it—was incredible. I was speechless, I was numb, I was over the moon, everything all at once." [13:00 - 14:00]

Rhea Ripley on defending her WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40

Becky Lynch finally went against all odds and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 40 against the WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. However, the road to Philadelphia will be full of ups and downs for the champion and the challenger.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Mail Sport after her win at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, Mami gave her thoughts on headlining WrestleMania 40 alongside The Man for the title:

"I mean, Mami already main evented her WrestleMania. So, why not do the next one as well? I think Becky Lynch and I stepping into the ring at Mania is main event-worthy. I really do. The last time we faced each other was in NXT leading up to Survivor Series and WarGames, that was Mami's time to shine."

Mami is ready for The Man at the Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia after she defeated Nia Jax in Australia.

