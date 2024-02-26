"It felt very poetic to me" - Released WWE star explains how her last appearance on TV was special

Former WWE personnel McKenzie Mitchell has reflected on her last on-screen appearance before she was released by the company.

The 29-year-old worked as a backstage interviewer in NXT, and she was released from her contract in December last year. She is also married to NXT commentator Vic Joseph, whom she met whilst working together at the Stamford-based company.

During a recent appearance on the Swerve City Podcast, McKenzie Mitchell recalled a backstage segment that she had with her close friend Wes Lee, which was her last on-screen appearance on WWE NXT. She spoke about how it was special, stating:

"We would start the interview and we'd be like, 'How can we make this different?' So, then Wes was like, 'Now you can't give anybody else a high five, you know that's our thing?' So then we started doing these high fives back and forth and it stuck and people loved it. We give a high five and it felt very poetic to me. I said, 'Good luck, Wes!' And he goes, 'You go get 'em, girl!' and that's the last thing you see of me. I believe there's, like, symbolism or something there," she said. (H/T - WrestlingInc.)

McKenzie Mitchell says she still watches wrestling even though she's no longer in WWE

McKenzie Mitchell also commented on whether she still follows wrestling even though she's no longer a part of it.

She stated that she still does but did take a break for some time.

“So my love for wrestling doesn’t go away because I get fired or released. I’m able to still watch. I’m kind of taking a break for a little bit. I will say that. The last couple of weeks I didn’t watch as I was spending time with family. I did watch the week after I got released. I don’t know why. I was just like, 'I feel like I still have a part in the show.' I wanted to support them in general. Now after the release and taking that time, I’m just giving myself a break a little bit," she said. (H/T SEScoops)

It'll be interesting to see what's next for McKenzie Mitchell post-WWE.

