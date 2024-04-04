"It was the first time" - Triple H opens up on scary incident outside WWE ahead of WrestleMania 40

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H recently opened up about a scary incident that happened to him outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

World Wrestling Entertainment is touching new heights each week. The latest edition of WWE RAW broke several records, and many people have given credit to The Game, who they believe has changed the landscape of the wrestling business since becoming the CCO of WWE.

Complex recently uploaded a video on their YouTube channel where Triple H can be seen talking about the sneaker culture and buying some pairs for himself and his family.

During the conversation, The Game talked about the time he realized how big WWE had gotten in The Attitude Era. The WWE CCO mentioned that he went to the Pheasant Lane Mall to get some supplements but was surprised when a lot of people started following him.

"You mentioned Pheasant Lane Mall, one of the times that it really first hit me how big we had gotten was, [that] I used to go there all the time. There was a GNC there... And I went to go get supplements and it was maybe a 100 yards off the entrance, pulled in walked in the door, [and] by the time I walked to the escalator to go down to the next level, I looked back there's like 200 people following me and I was like holy sh*t," he said.

The King of Kings also mentioned that he never made it to the store, and he had to drive around to lose the crowd for almost an hour before going home.

"I never even made it to the store, it started to become a mob scene, security came, and like they got me out of there and people followed me leaving to try to get home. Like I had to drive around for 45 minutes to lose people to go back to my house and it was the first time I was like well I guess I'm done going to the mall," he added. [From 11:11 to 11:59]

Triple H talked about John Cena pumping up his sneakers in the middle of his WWE matches

During the same conversation, Triple H mentioned that John Cena had a big thing where he stopped between his matches to pump up his kicks.

The Game added that during that era, wrestlers did not bother much about what they wore in the ring, giving an example of Stone Cold Steve Austin who used to arrive at the arena in jorts and appear on TV in the same attire.

"Dude, him [John Cena] stopping and pumping up his shoes was like a huge thing, right? And at the time there was some of us in that era where like look, [Stone Cold Steve] Austin wore what he wore, like when you would see Austin and he had the Jorts before Cena did, right? With the Jorts and the knee braces just because [of] what he wore to the building that day." [From 06:36 to 06:53]

According to several rumors, John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin might appear at WWE WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see what potential surprises Triple H has planned for The Show of Shows.

