Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on LA Knight getting arrested after attacking AJ Styles outside his house.

The two SmackDown stars have been feuding over the last few months and look set to face each other at WrestleMania XL. However, Styles has not shown up on the blue brand recently, which led to Knight appearing on his doorstep. The Megastar attacked the Phenomenal One right outside his house and was arrested for his actions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell noted that although the segment was a little bit corny, he liked it:

"I liked it... little corny a little bit, but it’s different. I like those out-of-the-studio, out-of-the-building stuff, and it fits. It fits him [LA Knight] to a T. To show up like that and do something crazy. I think it worked, made AJ look pretty good. Then he got arrested, and I liked it," the veteran said. [From 55:22 onwards]

LA Knight was taken into custody but was released after AJ Styles refused to press charges. The duo are likely to settle their differences inside the squared circle at WWE WrestleMania XL.

