WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez issued a warning to Cora Jade following her loss to Rhea Ripley.

On this week's edition of NXT, Roxanne battled WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley in a Pick Your Poison match. Jade selected Roxanne's opponent, and The Nightmare dominated in an impressive victory.

Later in the show, Cora Jade battled SmackDown star Raquel Rodriguez in another Pick Your Poison match. Jade quickly grabbed a baseball bat and tried to get disqualified. Raquel ripped it away and struck the young star to lose the match via disqualification. After the match, Perez attacked Cora Jade, but she quickly escaped.

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez were interviewed following the show in a WWE Digital Exclusive. Raquel Rodriguez stated that she did what she needed to do tonight and feels sorry for Cora Jade at Saturday's premium live event.

"Win or lose, I came and did what I needed to do," said Rodriguez. "And come Saturday, I feel sorry for Cora Jade." [00:11 - 00:17]

Perez claimed that the beating she got from Rhea Ripley tonight would help her in her match against Cora Jade this Saturday night at Halloween Havoc.

"I went through one of the toughtest beatings of my life with Rhea Ripley," said Perez. "But honestly it only got me ready for Halloween Havoc. Because after that match, I fear nothing. And in the Weapons Wild match with Cora Jade, she's not only going to regret ever being my friend. She is going to regret ever knowing Roxanne Perez. [00:18 - 00:40]

NXT star Roxanne Perez appeared on SmackDown

The NXT star appeared on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown. The 20-year-old approached Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi backstage. Roxanne Perez informed Rodriguez that she would face Cora Jade in the Pick Your Poison match.

Damage CTRL interrupted and led to a six-woman tag team match later in the show. The Role Model wound up pinning Perez via a roll-up. However, the young star proved she belonged in the big leagues by kicking out of Bayley's finishing move earlier in the match.

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade are set to battle in a Weapons Wild match this Saturday night at Halloween Havoc. It will be interesting to see how the heated rivalry between the two women pans out.

It also remains to be seen whether Perez will continue to make her presence felt on the main roster going forward.

