"It was a great phone call" - Eric Bischoff on his first meeting with Vince McMahon

Eric Bischoff has worked for Vince McMahon for around five years in his 31-year wrestling career. Bischoff recalled what it was like when he first had a meeting with the CEO of WWE, and the moment he decided he wanted to work in the company.

Eric Bischoff is a former wrestling promotion booker and an American entrepreneur who has been involved in numerous wrestling promotions throughout his career. Well known for his time as President of WCW, Bischoff also worked as the Executive Producer of the company and performed the same role with TNA as well. He even worked as General Manager of RAW and Executive Director on SmackDown during his time in WWE.

In an interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Eric Bischoff revealed what his first meeting with Vince McMahon was like. The duo had what Bischoff described as a "great" phone call, and it was this conversation that made him realize that he would enjoy working for Vince McMahon.

"Oh, I remember the first phone call that we had. It was a great phone call. We got along both very well. I knew almost instantly that I was going to look forward to working for Vince. So it was an easy phone call and it was an easy transition for me."

Eric Biscoff worked in WWE on two separate occasions. The first time was for five years from 2002 to 2007, as General Manager on RAW. The second occasion was a short stint as Executive Director on SmackDown back in 2019.

Eric Bischoff was enticed by the prospect of working with new talent

The possibility of working for WWE and Vince McMahon was not the only reason Eric Bischoff chose to go to WWE. He was also lured in by the idea of working with new talent that he had never worked with before.

"Wrestling had been my life for a long time at that point in an opportunity to work in the WWF and work with a lot of people that I've never worked with before was very exciting for me."

Eric Bischoff currently spends most of his time on numerous business ventures outside of wrestling and also works on his podcast, 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff. While he has not shown any indications yet, it would be nice to see Bischoff reprise his role as General Manager at any major promotion once again.