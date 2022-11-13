"It has to happen" - Fans go berserk at the possibility of Roman Reigns defending against a former WWE Champion for the first time in over 6 years

Roman Reigns could be defending his WWE Universal Championship against Sheamus in the near future. Hence, fans can barely contain their excitement for a potential clash between the two.

While Sheamus and Roman Reigns have faced each other countless times throughout their careers, the last time the Tribal Chief defended a world title against the Celtic Warrior was in January 2016. The match took place on RAW, with The Head of the Table emerging victorious. Vince McMahon was the special guest referee for the bout.

The match was part of Roman Reigns waging war against The Authority. Sheamus, Mr. Money in the Bank at the time, was the chosen one as he pinned the former Shield member at Survivor Series to capture championship gold. However, after only a month, he dropped the title to Reigns again. The title change happened on the RAW after the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view.

With The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline at odds against each other in recent weeks, fans on social media have been drooling at the prospect of Sheamus challenging for the Universal Championship once again.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 This sheamus/Roman feud is gonna be so much better than in 2015 #SmackDown This sheamus/Roman feud is gonna be so much better than in 2015 #SmackDown

𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⸜❤︎⸝‍ ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ @_handyred_ I wouldn’t mind Roman Reigns vs Sheamus again I wouldn’t mind Roman Reigns vs Sheamus again https://t.co/SBzl39GR60

Roberto @Rubencio85 @reigns_era I'm gonna need Sheamus vs Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at some point, it has to happen @reigns_era I'm gonna need Sheamus vs Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at some point, it has to happen

Dom🧡💙 @velocitydom @reigns_era YESSSSSS ITLL BE A BANGER CONSIDERING SHEAMUS WONT WIN BUT ITLL STILL BE A BANGER anyone know where ziggler is?? he could do elimination chamber with roman @reigns_era YESSSSSS ITLL BE A BANGER CONSIDERING SHEAMUS WONT WIN BUT ITLL STILL BE A BANGER anyone know where ziggler is?? he could do elimination chamber with roman

Myne @sumxzw @reigns_era Match would bang especially with those two atp sheamus and roman don’t put on bad matches @reigns_era Match would bang especially with those two atp sheamus and roman don’t put on bad matches

Dexterwhitehausen 🇨🇦 @davidmackinnon5 @reigns_era likely sheamus yep...banger of a match for sure..predictable outcome but it'll be very entertaining.. @reigns_era likely sheamus yep...banger of a match for sure..predictable outcome but it'll be very entertaining..

Mary Al-Kethairi @marysueal5 @reigns_era Sheamus is the ideal pick for Roman Reigns. Not only does he do great in ring work but he had rose to the occasion by stepping in the ring with Gunther and to be able to go head to head with a very dominant champion like Gunther. I have such respect for Sheamus. @reigns_era Sheamus is the ideal pick for Roman Reigns. Not only does he do great in ring work but he had rose to the occasion by stepping in the ring with Gunther and to be able to go head to head with a very dominant champion like Gunther. I have such respect for Sheamus.

chance | megan stan @holyfrugasm Sheamus vs roman is gonna be so good Sheamus vs roman is gonna be so good

WWE veteran feels Roman Reigns would be over as a babyface

If one was to listen to the reactions that Roman Reigns gets, they would think he's a babyface. However, The Bloodline is a heel group. Dutch Mantell believes the faction would be very over if Triple H were to turn them into babyfaces.

"That was a good segment too because I'm not thinking anything but it's going on. I do my thinking after it's over but that's what I thought, you had two babyfaces turning heel almost on the heels and I still think they have it planned for those Usos and Roman to go babyface, which they will be over super duper babyfaces," said Dutch Mantell.

Sheamus has had a Hall of Fame career in WWE and will definitely go down as a modern-day great. His in-ring work has been excellent since the pandemic, and his matches against Gunther were spectacular. If Triple H decides to go ahead with The Tribal Chief vs. The Celtic Warrior for WWE Royal Rumble, fans will be in for a treat.

