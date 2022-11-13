"It has to happen" - Fans go berserk at the possibility of Roman Reigns defending against a former WWE Champion for the first time in over 6 years

Roman Reigns could be defending his WWE Universal Championship against Sheamus in the near future. Hence, fans can barely contain their excitement for a potential clash between the two.
While Sheamus and Roman Reigns have faced each other countless times throughout their careers, the last time the Tribal Chief defended a world title against the Celtic Warrior was in January 2016. The match took place on RAW, with The Head of the Table emerging victorious. Vince McMahon was the special guest referee for the bout.
The match was part of Roman Reigns waging war against The Authority. Sheamus, Mr. Money in the Bank at the time, was the chosen one as he pinned the former Shield member at Survivor Series to capture championship gold. However, after only a month, he dropped the title to Reigns again. The title change happened on the RAW after the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view.
With The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline at odds against each other in recent weeks, fans on social media have been drooling at the prospect of Sheamus challenging for the Universal Championship once again.
WWE veteran feels Roman Reigns would be over as a babyface
If one was to listen to the reactions that Roman Reigns gets, they would think he's a babyface. However, The Bloodline is a heel group. Dutch Mantell believes the faction would be very over if Triple H were to turn them into babyfaces.
"That was a good segment too because I'm not thinking anything but it's going on. I do my thinking after it's over but that's what I thought, you had two babyfaces turning heel almost on the heels and I still think they have it planned for those Usos and Roman to go babyface, which they will be over super duper babyfaces," said Dutch Mantell.
Sheamus has had a Hall of Fame career in WWE and will definitely go down as a modern-day great. His in-ring work has been excellent since the pandemic, and his matches against Gunther were spectacular. If Triple H decides to go ahead with The Tribal Chief vs. The Celtic Warrior for WWE Royal Rumble, fans will be in for a treat.
