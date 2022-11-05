"They will be over" - WWE veteran feels that Roman Reigns and The Usos will turn babyfaces down the line (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes that Roman Reigns and The Usos will eventually turn babyfaces in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell also spoke about The Bloodline's brawl from this week's episode of SmackDown. He claimed that The New Day and Brawling Brutes' antics were heel-ish as they teamed up to take out The Bloodline.

Additionally, Mantell noted that Roman Reigns and his cousins will be super over as babyfaces with the WWE Universe.

"That was a good segment too because I'm not thinking anything but it's going on. I do my thinking after it's over but that's what I thought, you had two babyfaces turning heel almost on the heels and I still think they have it planned for those Usos and Roman to go babyface, which they will be over super duper babyfaces," said Dutch Mantell.

The former manager went on to praise Triple H for thinking a lot deeper and increasing the bench.

"I kept talking months and months ago like that they don't have a bench. Now they've drafted these guys or added these guys, now they have a bench. And Triple H, he was thinking a lot deeper on it than I ever could but he could see that 'Hey, we got to get some people here, that know what they're doing and that can carry out these plans.' He's increased that bench a hundred percent since the time I was talking about it," Mantell added. [36:11 – 37:13]

Dutch Mantell also gave his take on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso breaking character on television

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso of The Bloodline were recently forced into breaking character on television, courtesy of Sami Zayn's hilarious antics.

During the same episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about last week's viral segment and provided his take on the same. He believes that in a situation like this, wrestlers are left with no choice but to go along with it. Mantell said:

"I did see that and it was just a clip of it. But that stuff happens, I've seen it happen in the past. There's nothing you can do, you can't 'cut, cut, back it up, do it again', you can't do that, just laugh. So you're stuck with what they get but the fans they still know it, they would love to break them up again. But it was interesting, let me say that." [32:25 - 33:00]

Roman Reigns and The Usos will be in action in a few hours at Crown Jewel 2022, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

