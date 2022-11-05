"You can't do that" - WWE veteran points out the issue with superstars breaking character on TV after The Bloodline's viral segment (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has provided his take on The Bloodline breaking character on last week's episode of SmackDown.

During Sami Zayn and Jey Uso's confrontation, The Honorary Uce's hilarious antics made Roman Reigns and co. pop on live television, eventually leading to them breaking characters.

Speaking on the same subject on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that in case a wrestler breaks character, they will simply have to go along with it and laugh.

"I did see that and it was just a clip of it. But that stuff happens, I've seen it happen in the past. There's nothing you can do, you can't 'cut, cut, back it up, do it again', you can't do that, just laugh. So you're stuck with what they get but the fans they still know it, they would love to break them up again. But it was interesting, let me say that," said Dutch Mantell. [32:25-33:00]

Jim Cornette claimed that Roman Reigns sounded a lot like The Rock during The Bloodline's segment last week

While reviewing The Bloodline's viral segment on last week's episode of SmackDown, Jim Cornette claimed that Roman Reigns sounded similar to The Rock.

Speaking on a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran spoke about the brief moment when Jey Uso ended up disrespecting his Tribal Chief. Cornette said:

"Both Roman and Jey were trying and Jey is covering his mouth up, like he is looking down, fighting with his inner demons. Finally, at one point, Roman puts his arm around him [Jey] and said, 'If you can't find your inner ucey again' and Jey tries to turn away from the camera and Roman says, 'No, no, come on back here.' When he is doing that Roman sounds like The Rock, talking personally and just talking to him, he has that. Not even in the same kind of tone in his voice but the same kind of inflection or delivery or whatever I'm trying to say."

The Bloodline will be in action at WWE Crown Jewel with Reigns and The Usos defending their respective championships at the show. Sami Zayn won't be making his presence known in Saudi Arabia.

