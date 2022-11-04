"Not even in the same kind of tone in his voice" - WWE veteran claims that Roman Reigns sounded like The Rock during recent Bloodline promo

Jim Cornette recently reviewed The Bloodline's segment from this past SmackDown with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso breaking character on TV.

Reigns, Jey, and others were seen popping on live television, courtesy of Sami Zayn's hilarious 'ucey' catchphrase.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette provided his breakdown of the segment. He claimed that Reigns' antics and delivery on the microphone reminded him of The Rock.

"Both Roman and Jey were trying and Jey is covering his mouth up, like he is looking down, fighting with his inner demons. Finally, at one point, Roman puts his arm around him [Jey] and said, 'If you can't find your inner ucey again' and Jey tries to turn away from the camera and Roman says, 'No, no, come on back here.' When he is doing that Roman sounds like The Rock, talking personally and just talking to him, he has that. Not even in the same kind of tone in his voice but the same kind of inflection or delivery or whatever I'm trying to say," said Cornette. [From 5:52 to 6:38]

Anoa'i family member recently picked Roman Reigns over The Rock in a potential dream match

Anoa'i wrestling family member Samu was recently in conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling. During the interview, he provided his take on a potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Samu believes that The Tribal Chief will walk out victorious if he ever faced The Great One, as he has the youth and time to dedicate to the wrestling business. Samu said:

"Whether it will come to fruit or not, who knows," Samu said. "But, knowing WWE, they'll probably do whatever it takes to make it happen. I would pick Roman because I feel that he has the youth, the strength, and the time to dedicate to the fans of the wrestling federation."

Roman Reigns will be in action this weekend at Crown Jewel, as he is set to face Logan Paul in a historic match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

