The Rock vs. Roman Reigns: Anoa'i family member picks a winner for the dream WWE match (Exclusive)

Samu has offered his prediction for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. Roman Reigns if the match ever takes place in WWE.

In recent years, the real-life cousins have repeatedly teased in media interviews that they could face each other one day. Reigns, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, is in the prime of his career. Meanwhile, The Rock is one of Hollywood's top actors and has not wrestled since his six-second win over Erick Rowan in 2016.

Samu is a member of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family, which means he is a relative of both men. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the former WWE/WWF Tag Team Champion explained why Reigns is likely to win the dream encounter:

"Whether it will come to fruit or not, who knows," Samu said. "But, knowing WWE, they'll probably do whatever it takes to make it happen. I would pick Roman because I feel that he has the youth, the strength, and the time to dedicate to the fans of the wrestling federation." [10:25 – 10:57]

Watch the video above to hear Samu reveal whether he trusts Roman Reigns' on-screen special counsel, Paul Heyman.

Samu on The Rock's physical condition ahead of a potential match against Roman Reigns

Although he has not wrestled for many years, The Rock is still in phenomenal shape. Based on the 50-year-old's workout updates on social media, he would have no problem stepping back into the ring for another match.

Samu believes there is a big difference between looking good physically and having the ability to wrestle competitively. However, he has no doubts that The Great One is capable of getting back into ring shape:

"You can see for yourself that he's in great shape, so he knows what it takes," Samu continued. "Ring shape and being in shape, bodybuilding-wise, it's two different things. There's nothing like being in ring shape, but Rock's not stupid. He knows this, so I wouldn't expect him to step into this unprepared or anything like that if it were to happen." [11:05 – 11:27]

The Rock's daughter, Simone Johnson, recently debuted on NXT television under the name Ava Raine. Samu is happy to see the 21-year-old doing so well at this stage of her career:

"Very proud of all these kids coming up. They're all doing good, they're all focused, and they're all having a good time, and that's what's most important." [11:34 – 11:42]

Samu also explained why he thinks Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline need to keep a close eye on Sami Zayn.

Who do you think would win between The Rock and Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

