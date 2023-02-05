"It hurts him" - 73-year-old veteran explains why Braun Strowman's massive size is a disadvantage for him (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman and Ricochet are set to challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on next week's show.

The unlikely duo of the two superstars confirmed their spot as the number one contenders for The Usos' championship after beating Imperium on this week's SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained the issues a superstar generally has to face while playing the 'big man' role.

"Well, it's like anything else. Some teams mash and some teams don't. These teams don't mash because Braun Strowman, because he's trying to play the big man role, which is one of the hardest roles to play but you're limited. You can only do so much and if he went out there and had these two much smaller guys beat him down, it doesn't even help the team beating him down. It hurts him. That's why Ricochet is in there, so he can take the punishment," said Dutch Mantell. [From 22:20 to 23:05]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

Ricochet is open to becoming Braun Strowman's permanent tag team partner

Ricochet is open to the idea of him teaming up with Braun Strowman on a permanent basis.

Speaking in a recent interview with Digital Spy's Stephanie Chase, the former Intercontinental Champion praised Strowman.

"Braun's been great, I've known him ever since I've been in the WWE and he's always been great. I think if he and I can start to get a little closer and become a little more together, maybe as a tag team, we might be pretty dangerous," said Ricochet.

Ricochet and Strowman formed an alliance several months ago when they took the fight to Imperium. The Monster of All Monsters was also recently unsuccessful in capturing the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther.

However, Strowman now has the opportunity to end The Usos' historic title reign next week on SmackDown.

If you use any quotes, please embed the video and give an h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 18095 votes