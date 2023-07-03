"It was her and I on a couch alone in a room" - WWE Veteran didn't know how hot Pamela Anderson was until they met (Exclusive)

Pamela Anderson is inarguably one of the most recognizable celebrities from the 90s. Vince Russo, however, has now revealed he had no clue how attractive she was until their first meeting decades ago.

Before becoming a successful WWE creative team member, Vince Russo worked for the company's magazine. He recalled interviewing Pamela Anderson for an issue that featured her and Shawn Michaels on the cover.

Anderson appeared at the 1995 Royal Rumble and also accompanied Diesel to the ring at WrestleMania 11 for his match against HBK.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the 62-year-old admitted that he was in the room alone with Pamela, a situation that would make most men jittery!

"Bro, god, honest truth. I interviewed Pamela Anderson for the WWF magazine, and it was her and I on a couch alone in a room with nobody else," said Russo. [From 0:24 - 0:44]

Russo claimed that he had never watched Baywatch and wasn't aware of how "physically hot" Anderson was until he met her for the WWE magazine interview.

"But you know what the funny thing is? To be honest, I didn't watch Baywatch. So like, I had no idea how physically hot Pamela Anderson was, but iconically hot she was. I had no idea. All I knew was we had a celebrity that was going to be at WrestleMania, and I wanted to get an interview with her for the magazine," added the veteran. [From 0:45 - 1:10]

Vince Russo was pleasantly surprised by Pamela Anderson's attitude when they interacted

The veteran saw many celebrities appear in WWE, some of whom didn't even want to be anywhere near a squared circle.

Vince Russo was aware of celebs showing up in WWE for a payday and not showing the business the respect it deserved. Pamela Anderson, though, was different.

Russo stated that Pamela was extremely humble and down to earth when they filmed their "shoot interview."

"That interview I did with her was a 100% shoot," said the former WWE head writer. "She and I sat there. And oh, she was as sweet as she can be. She didn't have a chip on her shoulder. Didn't have an attitude. Really, really, down to earth, wasn't embarrassed to be there." [From 01:11 - 01:27]

