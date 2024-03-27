"It was a very important moment in my life" - Current WWE champion upon meeting Triple H for the first time

WWE Superstars look up to Triple H as The Game is currently running the show behind the scenes after the TKO merger. A major champion recently recalled meeting The King of Kings for the first time.

Earlier this year, Oba Femi skyrocketed to the top when he captured the North American Championship. Femi dominated the NXT Men's Breakout tournament before crushing Dragon Lee in his path and winning the title.

Speaking to James Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Oba Femi spoke about his time with WWE. During their conversation, he recalled his first meeting with Triple H. He also complimented The Game's running of the show on the main roster.

"I don't know why but in my head, I was like, he wouldn't really care too much about me, but he was surprisingly nice to me. He's a great man, he's a great boss. He's doing very well with the main roster right now. It was kind of surreal meeting him because this is really the person I grew up watching, just standing in front of me. It was a very important moment in my life." (From 5:45 to 6:10)

Triple H praises rising WWE superstar after going viral

Triple H has dedicated decades of his career to WWE. During his time with the promotion, The Game spent a tremendous amount of time behind the scenes as the mastermind behind the developmental brand.

The star's work and determination in the product made the brand a true draw even when compared to WWE's main roster at the time. After an unfortunate cardiac event, Triple H stepped down from his duties on the developmental brand.

Later, he returned to the promotion and became the company's Chief Content Officer. During his time as the boss, he praised Solo Ruca at the end of 2022 when she went viral on NXT Level Up.

Ruca's finisher garnered her millions of views on social media and The King of Kings reacted to the rising star's viral move. While The Game has moved to the main roster, he always has an eye for upcoming talent in the industry.

