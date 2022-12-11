Triple H praises 23-year-old WWE Superstar's performance after going viral

After becoming Chief Content Officer, Triple H's horizon expanded as he began focusing on RAW and SmackDown over the developmental brand. Last night, Sol Ruca's performance went viral, which led to Hunter sharing it via his social media account and praising the rising star.

Earlier this year, Sol Ruca signed with the company and began training at the performance center. A few months ago, she made her TV debut on WWE NXT LVL UP. Last night, she performed a reverse top rope cutter which shocked the fans.

Apart from the fans, Triple H also took notice of Ruca's performance. The Game has been very vocal about WWE Superstars' performances and has often praised them. Hunter recently praised Ruca's performance through his Twitter.

"Future is SO bright. @SolRucaWWE #NXTLevelUp," HHH tweeted.

Ruca's performance has impressed several fans, and they want the rising star to become a staple on NXT.

Triple H appeared for Kurt Angle's birthday celebration on WWE SmackDown

Last night, WWE Superstars and Universe were in a mood for celebrations as they celebrated WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's birthday on SmackDown. The Olympic Gold Medalist made his way to the show with Gable Steveson and met several superstars throughout the show.

During the final act of the show, Kurt Angle recreated his famous segment from 2001, where he dozed Otis and Chad Gable with milk. After the show went off the air, Triple H came out and celebrated with the Hall of Famer. Hunter later posted a photo with the birthday boy on social media.

"Had to bring the milk truck back for this one… Happy birthday, @RealKurtAngle! #SmackDown," The Game tweeted.

In 2017, Triple H and Kurt Angle feuded on WWE RAW before Survivor Series, which led them to face each other in a tag team match at WrestleMania 34 with Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey as their respective partners.

Do you want to see Kurt Angle return as an on-screen character? Sound off in the comment section.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes