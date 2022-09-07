Who is the upcoming WWE debutant, Sol Ruca?

On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, Sol Ruca was announced as the latest superstar to make her debut next week. While you may wonder who this young superstar is, we have got all the answers for you.

Ruca's real name is Calyx Hampton, and she is billed from Ontario, California. She is a former Acrobatic and Tumbling team athlete from the University of Oregon.

The 22-year-old has received NCATA Individual Event National Championship honors and joined the WWE Performance Center this past March.

Since joining the Performance Center, Sol Ruca has performed in a few NXT house shows. She made her in-ring debut in June 24 this year during a Jacksonville show.

The Californian has tasted victory in a match alongside Solo Sikoa against Tiffany Stratton and Grayson Waller. She is advertised to make her television debut next week on WWE NXT 2.0.

WWE is looking to invest in young superstars like Sol Ruca and more

For decades, WWE has always believed in giving young superstars a chance to shine. The promotion has always looked ahead and invested in young superstars.

WWE has been conducting tryouts where the strategy is to focus on young college athletes. This year, the company held two tryouts, one during WrestleMania 38 weekend and one during SummerSlam weekend in Nashville.

WWE Recruit @WWERecruit 14 people had their lives changed forever as they were offered a @WWE contract following the #SummerSlam Tryouts in Nashville. 14 people had their lives changed forever as they were offered a @WWE contract following the #SummerSlam Tryouts in Nashville. https://t.co/HL7fcYg0O1

The Nashville tryout had close to 50 athletes participating, and the tryout led to fourteen signings. The company has also started a "WWE Next in Line" program to help college athletes enter and make their careers in Sports Entertainment.

It will also help generate profit off their name, likeness and image. The program was announced after the signing of Olympic gold medalist Gable Stevenson.

We have to wait and see if any young athlete from these tryouts becomes the next big thing in the Professional Wrestling Industry as the WWE Universe awaits its next megastar.

Are you excited to see Sol Ruca in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

