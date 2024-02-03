"It was an inside job" - WWE legend speculates what has really happened with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

As WWE seemingly scrambles to erase Vince McMahon from the company, various theories emerge about his abrupt exit. Dutch Mantell believes the WWE's new owners leaked the news about Vince McMahon's sexual misconduct to force him out of the promotion.

After initially retiring, McMahon returned to the WWE in early 2023. He oversaw the organization's takeover of Endeavour before retaining the position of Executive Chairman of the newly formed company's board.

While Endeavour boss Ari Emanuel openly claimed he never wanted VKM to leave, Dutch Mantell felt that kicking the 78-year-old out was an "inside job." The former WWE manager speculated that someone from within TKO leaked details about McMahon to the media, which has snowballed into a full-blown lawsuit against the once-powerful wrestling booker.

The WWE legend explained:

"I think, this is my opinion, allegedly, I think when Vince got back in there, Endeavour, TKO, they didn't want him there. So, that leak to the New York Post, I think it was an inside job. They wanted to start stirring it up, they added to it, and it finally got Vince booted again. They didn't want him there. That makes sense?" [16:40 – 17:10]

The heat on Vince McMahon is not likely to subside anytime soon as the former champion is also under investigation by federal prosecutors.

McMahon has denied the allegations against him. It remains to be seen what is in store for the WWE Chairman this time.

