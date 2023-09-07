"It was inspiring" - 32-year-old WWE Superstar praises Chyna for proving female wrestlers can hang with the boys

A 32-year-old WWE Superstar has credited Chyna for proving that female superstars can "hang with the boys" during her career.

Chyna is a legendary female wrestler who captured the Intercontinental Championship twice in her career. She was also a part of the wildly popular D-Generation X faction in the late 90s. The veteran tragically passed away in 2016 at just 46 years old. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the D-Generation X faction in 2019.

RAW Superstar Raquel Rodriguez recently spoke about Chyna's influence on the wrestling business and stated that she was inspiring. Speaking on the Short and to the Point podcast, Rodriguez noted that she proved female superstars can compete with men in the ring.

"It was inspiring, it really was, because she had so many feuds with men as well. For me, she solidified that idea of 'we can hang with the boys too.' When I was watching her growing up, I was always playing basketball, and I would go and play against the boys. I think that's helped me invaluable as well because it's helped me up my level everything," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Rhea Ripley reacts to fan who criticized her for paying tribute to Chyna at WWE Payback

Rhea Ripley wore gear inspired by Chyna during her successful Women's World Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Payback.

A fan took to social media to claim that Ripley will never be the former DX member after The Eradicator honored her at this past Saturday's premium live event. The 26-year-old reacted to the fan's post by pointing out that it was a tribute. She added that the only time the fan will ever be relevant was by interacting with her.

"And me quote tweeting this will be the ONLY time you are relevant in your life, so enjoy it. It’s a tribute you dumb bi*ch," wrote Ripley.

The Ninth Wonder of the World's legacy in the professional wrestling industry will be felt for a long time. She stood out from other female performers and inspired a new generation of WWE Superstars today.

