"It is what it is" - Former WWE Star reflects on career-defining loss against John Cena

Former WWE Superstar Aron Stevens (fka Damien Sandow) recently recapped his 2013 loss to John Cena, where he failed to cash in the Money In The Bank contract.

Despite a popular and slow rise to the top of WWE's card, Sandow's momentum came crashing down in October 2013 after he became only the second-ever superstar to fail at cashing in the Money In The Bank contract when he attempted to beat then-WWE Champion, John Cena.

During a recent interview on Ten Count, the Intellectual Saviour was asked how the embarrassing loss made him feel as well as how it affected his career going forward.

"How would you want me to feel? It's one of those things where it is what it is. And you know what? You can dwell on the past, which, you know, that got to me a little bit. Or you can go forward." Sandow added, "Behind the scenes? Yeah, it can get to me. But as a performer, I go out there; I don't care what I did. I may not like the script I'm handed, but I can weave that straw into gold." H/T (Wrestling Inc)

Check out the full interview below:

After performing for WWE on and off over the course of 11 years, the former WWE Tag Team Champion would eventually be released from the company in 2016.

Will John Cena be performing at WrestleMania 39?

Despite recently wrestling on SmackDown, it seems as though the leader of Cenation's return to the ring at WrestleMania 39 in April is not confirmed as of yet.

Yesterday, Amazon studios announced that John Cena will be filming a new movie in Australia alongside Zac Efron in March. With such a busy schedule, it looks like Cena will not be able to contribute to an entire story and build-up for a WrestleMania match.

"Beyond excited to help bring these characters to life (both on and off screen) with an incredible cast, our director and producers and partners at @AmazonStudios, @primevideo. #RickyStanicky is a best friend to all — can’t wait for you to meet him!" tweeted the 16-time World Champion.

Amazon Studios @AmazonStudios Let your imagination run wild! Ricky Stanicky, Peter Farrelly's latest comedy, has been acquired by @primevideo. Let your imagination run wild! Ricky Stanicky, Peter Farrelly's latest comedy, has been acquired by @primevideo. https://t.co/1jMP1dHbIE

The iconic WWE star is no stranger to WrestleMania, having faced off against some of the biggest performers of all time, like The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker.

