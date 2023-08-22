"It was jarring" - Cody Rhodes claims two legends sh*t their pants in the ring

Cody Rhodes made an interesting reveal during his latest AMA on Reddit's Squared Circle subreddit.

The American Nightmare is one of the biggest stars in wrestling today. His journey from a mid-card act in his first WWE run to a legit megastar in his current one has been inspiring. In the wake of his massive popularity, he recently did an AMA session on Squared Circle on Reddit.

One of the questions that he was asked was if he ever soiled his pants during a match. Rhodes said that he didn't but wrestled two legends who did.

Rhodes answers an interesting question during his AMA

Cody Rhodes didn't take any names, but fans couldn't help but guess

Rhodes' answer received tons of responses, with fans speculating about the identity of the legends he mentioned. Some of the names mentioned in the comment section were John Cena, CM Punk, and Ric Flair.

John Cena did soil his pants during a match back in the day. On an episode of Total Divas, Cena told his then-romantic partner Nikki Bella that he once had an incident during a match.

“I po**ed myself once. I had to throw [my pants] away. It was in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, I had food poisoning and I still went out to wrestle. Everybody knew — I was embarrassed,” he said. [H/T US Weekly]

Cena is currently a full-time Hollywood actor and rarely makes WWE appearances. His last match in WWE took place at WrestleMania 39, where he lost to Austin Theory.

Cena is set to return on the September 1, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown. He will also appear at the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India a week later.

