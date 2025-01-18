"It is Jey's moment, finally" - WWE veteran predicts major milestone for Jey Uso ahead of the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

"Main Event" Jey Uso is getting ready to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently previewed the match scheduled for Saturday Night's Main Event.

Uso has set his eyes on The Ring General's World Heavyweight Championship for a while now. The two stars have a long history as almost a year ago, Jey came very close to winning the title but Gunther narrowly prevailed.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Long mentioned that it could finally be Jey's time to shine. He pointed out that both stars had a very successful last twelve months. The Hall of Famer especially praised Uso for being a veteran in the ring and hoped that they would steal the show.

"It is Jey's moment, finally. I'm really excited about this and I can't wait to watch it. You take Gunther, like I've always said, this man has come a long way in a short time. He is phenomenal. Jey Uso, seasoned veteran man, these two guys are gonna put on a hell of a match." [From 9:10 onwards]

With the Bloodline family drama finally behind him, Jey Uso can now focus on winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

It will be interesting to see if Jey can dethrone the Ring General at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

