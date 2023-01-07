"It is a John Cena effect"- Wrestling veteran claims SmackDown was a blockbuster because of current WWE legend (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently referenced John Cena as he discussed last week's episode of SmackDown.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. After a brutal brawl, The Prizefighter hit Sami with a stunner, thus picking up the win.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that WWE had put on a good show on Friday Night.

He further added that one of the reasons for the good ratings was John Cena's appearance.

"I think it is a John Cena effect, plus it's the end of season. And then it was a holiday weekend. And then you had those big football games, you had them on Friday, you don't have them on Saturday. I mean it was a sports weekend. And I actually think, SmackDown last week was a good show. A really really good show," said Dutch Mantell. (15:38- 16:05)

Dutch Mantell said that he would like to see John Cena vs Logan Paul at WrestleMania

Dutch Mantell stated that he would be interested in watching John Cena vs. Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, when asked who among Logan and Cody Rhodes would be the better opponent for Cena, Mantell mentioned that he would want to see Logan Paul's match against Cena.

He reasoned that both Cena and Paul were doing stuff other than wrestling and that would make things interesting.

"Well, I do like the [John] Cena-Logan Paul match-up. Because that's one match-up that's a one-and-done. People kind of feel that internally. Logan Paul is doing all sorts of stuff and Cena is doing movies so if they match up, it's one and it's off the chart. I'd be interested in seeing that."

