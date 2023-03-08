Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has commented on the King of the Ring and how important it was back in the day.

In 1996, Stone Cold Steve Austin won the tournament, gave the Austin 3:16 speech, and went on to become one of the biggest superstars of all time. Other memorable winners include Triple H, William Regal and Booker T. The last person to don the crown and regal robe in the company was Xavier Woods, who won the tournament in Saudi Arabia in 2021.

Zelina Vega won the inaugural women's tournament to become the first official Queen of WWE. On RAW this week, it was announced that the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event will take place in Jeddah on May 27th.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo shared that winning the King of the Ring tournament was a major deal in the past, and he compared it to winning the Royal Rumble match.

"It was just really - I mean that was a big pay-per-view back in the day. King of the Ring was a big pay-per-view. So it was just like a guy winning the Royal Rumble, just somebody that's gonna be pushed is going to be the King of the Ring," said Russo. [1:00:06-1:00:20]

Who will be crowned the new WWE King and Queen of the Ring?

There are a lot of superstars on the main roster that deserve to be crowned the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring. Winning the tournament could lead to a major push for them. In 2021, Zelina Vega captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Title with Carmella after winning the Queen's Crown Tournament.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring will be the first premium live event after WrestleMania 39, so it'll be interesting to see who the competitors will be and which male and female superstar will become the winner.

