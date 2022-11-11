Michael Cole admitted that he felt horrible after hearing that Pat McAfee was leaving to join ESPN's College GameDay full-time.

Pat McAfee, who joined the SmackDown commentary team last year, quickly became one of the most entertaining parts of the show. His unique personality made him popular among the fans. He also formed a good partnership with a veteran of the broadcasting team, Michael Cole.

However, earlier this year, McAfee took a hiatus from WWE to be on ESPN's College GameDay. During the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Michael admitted that he felt horrible after learning that the commentator would leave temporarily.

"I was disappointed. When we had that phone call that night, I was incredibly excited for you because obviously, GameDay is GameDay. But I hung up that night and it was like I got kicked in my gut right? Because we had developed this amazing chemistry," Cole said.

After speaking to McAfee, Cole called his wife for some advice:

"Then I thought about it for a little bit and I actually called my wife and she's like, 'You're being incredibly selfish here to feel like that' and I'm like 'Yeah, Pat's my buddy and he's a real close friend of mine and this is incredible for him.' Then obviously, we had the talk 24 hours later and then, we moved on and life's good and hopefully we'll see you back soon," the veteran commentator added. [41:20 - 41:52]

McAfee will return to WWE once his stint with College GameDay ends. He could also make sporadic appearances as well.

Pat McAfee on his potential return date

During the same interview, Pat McAfee asked about his return date after reading rumors online since he was unaware of any specific date.

However, Cole responded:

"So our speculation is January. However, that is our speculation [laughs]. We have not heard from anyone officially. So, that is what we're hoping for. Listen, a lot can change in the next couple of months. I just want to say that SportsCenter is finally... I mean GameDay is finally watchable again." [42:01 - 42:20]

Front Office Sports @FOS



He'll be on the show this Saturday in Austin for Alabama-Texas. Pat McAfee is joining ESPN's College GameDay as a full-time member, per @nypost He'll be on the show this Saturday in Austin for Alabama-Texas. Pat McAfee is joining ESPN's College GameDay as a full-time member, per @nypost.He'll be on the show this Saturday in Austin for Alabama-Texas. https://t.co/4y1XOIDcvX

Although there is no official date for McAfee's return, eager fans will hope Michael Cole's speculations are accurate. We will have to see when Pat returns to WWE.

Would you like McAfee to return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes