"It was legit" - Details on John Cena's in-ring brawl with 2-time WWE Tag Team Champion

Rene Dupree recently recalled how he and John Cena legitimately hurt each other during an in-ring segment on WWE SmackDown.

Dupree competed against Torrie Wilson in an intergender match on the April 29, 2004 episode of SmackDown. Just 58 seconds into the match, Cena raced down to the ring and brawled with the former La Resistance member.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree said WWE agent Fit Finlay instructed both men to make their altercation look as real as possible:

“I remember we were being told by Fit and the other agents [that] the physicality between me and John afterwards when he made the save had to look legit," said Dupree. "And let me tell you, it was legit. I busted his eyebrow open, he was bleeding, and he busted my lip, and I think I had a bruise somewhere on my face. Those were live rounds.” [26:08-26:41]

Dupree worked for WWE between 2002 and 2007. One of his most famous matches came in 2004 when he unsuccessfully challenged Cena for the United States Championship at Judgment Day.

Rene Dupree reflects on WWE fans’ reaction to his John Cena feud

Excluding Royal Rumble matches, Rene Dupree shared the ring with John Cena 45 times between March 2004 and April 2005 [H/T Cagematch.net].

The two-time WWE Tag Team Champion added that his rivalry with Cena was well-received by fans wherever they went:

“When we were on live events all across the country, we didn’t have to lock up for 10 minutes," Dupree continued. "That’s when you know your little angle or your little feud is over [popular], when they [fans] want it so much that you don’t even have to lock up. We went to Ontario here in Canada, main event, and we sold out arenas.” [27:06-27:33]

Another memorable moment from the long-term feud came on the May 27, 2004 episode of SmackDown. Cena, WWE’s up-and-coming top babyface at the time, defeated his rival in a Lumberjack match in the main event to retain the United States Championship.

