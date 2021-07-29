"It was like your dad looking at you" - Former WWE Superstar says The Undertaker had a dry sense of humor

The Undertaker is one of the most respected names in the wrestling business. Kurt Angle recently opened up about his experiences of working with The Deadman during the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

The podcast followed a Q&A format this week, and Kurt Angle was asked about his comedic segments with The Undertaker.

The Olympic Hero reminisced about his moped angle with Undertaker and added that he had a lot of fun mixing things up with The Phenom in WWE.

Kurt Angle stated that The Undertaker had a good but dry sense of humor and that the veteran was an intimidating figure backstage. Angle said that The Undertaker was like a father figure backstage who commanded a lot of admiration from the talent.

The former WWE star explained that The Undertaker personality meshed well with his amusing character, resulting in some hilarious TV segments.

Here's what Kurt Angle had to say about The Undertaker:

"Undertaker, I remember the moped incident when I offered him the moped because I spilled milk on his motorcycle. 'Taker was a lot of fun to work with. He had a dry sense of humor, but he had a good sense of humor. You know, when he would look at you, it was like your dad looking at you, saying, 'Son, I rule over you.' He is very intimidating, and I used that in a lot of the segments to show that; I just posted something today on social media where Undertaker intimidated me in a pre-tape. It was hilarious, and he was a lot of fun to work with, but he was very dry, but it worked really well, especially with the comedy I brought."

Why walk through a door when you can drive a motorcycle through it?



There was nowhere for @RealKurtAngle to hide at WWE Fully Loaded 2000! @undertaker pic.twitter.com/ZZDGF4iDqY — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 23, 2021

The Undertaker and Kurt Angle have both called time on their in-ring careers and are currently enjoying their respective post-retirement lives.

On the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer also admitted to being stiff in a match with Hulk Hogan and revealed what happened backstage after the bout.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Jack Cunningham