"I did lay into him that night" - Hulk Hogan told Vince McMahon that a WWE legend was stiff in the ring

The latest episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' featured a special 'Ask Kurt Anything' session, and the Olympic gold medalist revealed how he stiffed Hulk Hogan during one of their matches at Madison Square Garden.

Kurt Angle and Hogan were involved in a six-man tag team at an MSG show several years ago, and the Olympic gold medalist got a little carried away with his punches during the match.

After the bout, Hulk Hogan even walked up to Vince McMahon at the gorilla position and told the boss that Angle was a little "El Stiffo."

"Not with me personally. But I remember wrestling Hulk Hogan in Madison Square Garden. It was a six-man tag, and afterwards, he went to the back to the Gorilla position, and he walked up to Vince, and he said, 'Hey Vince, the Olympic boy is a little El Stiffo.' That's what he told Vince (laughs). I did lay into him that night. It was dumb. I was stupid on my part," said Angle.

The Olympic gold medalist revealed that Hulk Hogan arrived late for the MSG show, and the remaining competitors had already laid out the spots of the match. Hogan was keen to sit down and discuss the plans in place, but Angle recalled that they were already prepared.

He recalled a spot where Hogan was supposed to be knocked off the edge of the ring to the outside. But the latter didn't fall on the floor as scheduled, and Angle had to step in to knock the Hulkster off the apron.

The former WWE champion admitted he regrettably landed a legitimate punch on the Hall of Famer. Kurt Angle didn't blame Hogan for informing Vince McMahon about the shot as he owned up for his mistake.

"The problem was Hogan came in late that night," Angle continued, "He came in about half an hour before the show started, and he wanted to sit down and put the match together, and we already structured the match, and he was like, you know, 'Let's put this match together.' We were like, 'It's already been put together. Here's your slot and time when you're going to be in the ring; you do whatever you want to do.' And you know, there were certain spots we had to do in the match. There was one where someone needed to knock Hulk Hogan off of the edge of the ring onto the floor so that I could get a false finish in. So nobody was standing there looking like an idiot while their teammate was getting pinned. And when the person when to knock over Hogan off, he stayed on the edge of the ring. He didn't fall on the floor. So, the next time I had to go over there to knock him off, I stiffed him really hard right in the head to get him to fall to the ground, and the second time he did fall. So he told Vince I was a little El Stiffo, and I don't blame him. I feel bad for doing that to Hulk Hogan. I should have never done it."

Kurt Angle added that he was honored to have shared the iconic MSG stage with one of the greatest superstars of all time.

The most recent Ask Kurt Anything episode also had Angle talk about his title aspirations, retirement match, health, and many more topics.

