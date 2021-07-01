WWE announces their Madison Square Garden return

WWE will be returning to the world's most famous arena this fall. WWE announced today that they will make their long awaited return to New York City at Madison Square Garden for SmackDown on Friday September 10th.

The company advertised WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio, WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, Edge, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and more for this event.

WWE was last at Madison Square Garden in September 2019 for a Monday Night Raw taping that featured Stone Cold Steve Austin. Prior to that, the company regularly did not film television at MSG, instead opting for house shows at the mecca.

This should be exciting news for all the WWE fans in New York City. Tickets for this event will go on sale on Friday July 9th at 10AM EST via Ticketaster.

WWE beats AEW to New York City and surrounding areas

WWE will be happy to make their return to New York City before their closest competitor makes their debut in the market. The September 10th SmackDown at MSG will coincidentally take place just days before AEW's debut in Newark, New Jersey for a Dynamite episode at the Prudential Center and their Dynamite Grand Slam special at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22nd.

With WWE's return to live touring, it should be interesting with the timing of their events in certain markets, with AEW also making their return to live events with fans. The two companies have made headlines for taking shots with each other, but their competition should shift to ticket sales with things getting back to normal.

