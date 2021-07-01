Vince Russo on Roman Reigns' possible opponent after WWE SummerSlam 2021 (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes The Fiend Bray Wyatt should face Roman Reigns after WWE SummerSlam 2021.

Although it has not yet been confirmed, Reigns is widely expected to go one-on-one with John Cena at SummerSlam on August 21. The Fiend, who lost the Universal Championship to Reigns in 2020, has not competed in a WWE match since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

Russo discussed Reigns’ possible future opponents on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo. He told Dr. Chris Featherstone that a match between Reigns and The Fiend would interest him:

“He [The Fiend] always interests me no matter who he’s with,” Russo said. “But, bro, how cool would it be if after Cena, how cool would it be if The Fiend showed up on SmackDown? That’s totally different. Bro, let’s face it, they would book it terribly. You and I both know that, but the visual of him just showing up. If they knew how to do that, I think there’s something there.”

Roman Reigns’ previous matches with Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell 2015

Roman Reigns has never faced Bray Wyatt’s alter-ego, The Fiend, in a one-on-one match. However, he did defeat both The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match at Payback 2020 to win the Universal Championship.

The rivalry between Reigns and Wyatt dates back to both superstars' early days on the main roster.

In 2014, The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Luke Harper) defeated The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins) at Elimination Chamber. The following year, Reigns lost to Wyatt at Battleground 2015 before defeating him in a rematch at Hell in a Cell 2015.

Reigns’ most recent televised singles match against Wyatt took place on the February 5, 2018 episode of WWE RAW. The former Shield member defeated Wyatt to qualify for the 2018 Elimination Chamber match, which he also went on to win.

