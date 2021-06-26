5 Things that could happen if John Cena defeats Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

Roman Reigns has undoubtedly been the most dominant champion in WWE in the past few years. Since winning the Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020, he has defeated most of the major names on the company's current roster. But The Tribal Chief's biggest challenge so far could be coming soon.

WWE is reportedly planning for John Cena to return and challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam 2021. The two stars have previously faced each other at WWE No Mercy 2017.

John Cena vs Roman Reigns reportedly rumored for WWE SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/9zA71zzy1V — ᴘᴜɴᴋᴇʀ #FreePalestine (@PunkerSZN) May 27, 2021

However, things are completely different this time, with Reigns being the biggest heel in all of WWE. If the two face at SummerSlam later this year, one can't completely rule out the possibility of Cena defeating The Tribal Chief.

Let's take a look at five major things that could happen if John Cena defeats Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2021. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and opinions on the same.

#5 Roman Reigns could regain the Universal Championship soon by defeating John Cena

I need Roman Reigns vs. John Cena one more time. pic.twitter.com/vAbKXAPHq6 — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) May 9, 2021

Truth be told, if this match happens at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns would be the favorite to walk out as the winner. After years and years of trying to push Reigns as their biggest babyface, WWE struck gold by turning him heel last year. So far, the company has done an incredible job in his booking. It might not be the best idea for him to drop his title to a part-timer like John Cena.

However, if WWE decides to swerve us all and let Cena beat Reigns, there is a possibility that the latter could regain it back soon. Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in their first match at WWE No Mercy 2017. If The Leader of Cenation beats him at SummerSlam this year, the two could face each other in another match. That is where Reigns could beat Cena and regain his Universal title.

Edited by Kaushik Das