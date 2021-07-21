"It was like a night off" - Former WWE Superstar on wrestling Chris Benoit [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow talked about working with Chris Benoit during his latest appearance on UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Al Snow was a mainstay on the WWE roster in the 90s as well as in the 2000s. Chris Benoit was a major name in WWE during Snow's second stint in the company. Here's what he had to say about working with Benoit:

"I wrestled Benoit, I think, on only three different occasions. Every time we did, man we just clicked. I mean it was so physically easy to work with him. It was like a night off because he was so aggressive that I could be as aggressive back and I didn't have to worry about him not knowing what to do. He came from the same generation that I did. And you know, it wasn't an issue."

"With Regal or Finlay, I could do the same thing. I could get in there and I could be aggressive and there was that give or take. I didn't have to worry that if it wasn't done exactly the way they expected," said Al Snow.

Chris Benoit was one of the greatest in-ring performers in all of WWE

Chris Benoit's heinous actions during the final moments of his life tainted his legacy beyond repair but he was one of the most respected wrestlers in the industry while he was alive and was a weekly act on WWE TV. Benoit spent several years as a mid-carder in the company and finally got his moment to shine on the road to WrestleMania XX in 2004.

Chris Benoit won the 2004 Royal Rumble match by last eliminating The Big Show and went on to defeat Triple H and Shawn Michaels in the main event of WrestleMania to win his first and only World title.

He worked tirelessly for about eighteen years towards the goal to win the big one. The visual of Benoit and Eddie Guerrero celebrating to end the show is still regarded by many fans as one of the greatest moments in pro wrestling history.

