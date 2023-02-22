"It would be like The Rock being in a tag team" - WWE must not give 36-year-old star a partner before WrestleMania, says veteran (Exclusive)

One of the oddest angles during this year's WWE WrestleMania build-up has been Ronda Rousey being added to the tag team division. Vince Russo recently explained why it is a horrible idea heading into WrestleMania.

Ronda Rousey has been amongst WWE's most protected talents from the women's division, as the company has presented her as a top star since the day she made her debut. However, The Rowdy One hasn't been her usual self since dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair at the end of 2022.

Rousey is presently in a tag team with her real-life friend Shayna Baszler, and the duo is rumored to face the Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania.

Vince Russo, though, felt certain superstars didn't need to go down the tag team route. The outspoken personality said Rousey getting a partner was like if WWE pushes The Rock, John Cena, and Steve Austin to be tag team wrestlers.

Here's what Vince had to say on Writing with Russo about the potential mistake currently being committed with Ronda Rousey's booking:

"I would never have Ronda Rousey in a tag team. It would be like Cena being in a tag team, or The Rock being in a tag team, or Austin being in the tag team. I would be the equivalent of that. I think she is way too valuable to be put in a tag team." [From 2:36 onwards]

"Can't afford to put her in a tag team" - Vince Russo gets honest about WWE's Ronda Rousey

WWE has offered a few unlikely creative twists as we approach another stacked WrestleMania season.

While involving Rousey in the tag team scene increases the star power of the division on paper, Vince Russo said the former women's champion instead needed to be pushed solely as a singles talent.

Russo said the promotion "couldn't afford" to have Rousey as a tag team star as she'd bring more value by being featured in one-on-one feuds with other talents on the roster. Vince continued:

"When I look at the female roster, Ronda Rousey is at the top of that roster. I can't afford to put her in a tag team. She is a singles star, bro. She is at the top of the pecking order. You can't have one draw or two draws together as a team because if they are a draw individually, you need them to get other people over. And if they are involved in a tag team, you can defeat the purpose of that." [From 1:50 onwards]

Has WWE made the right call regarding Ronda Rousey before WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes