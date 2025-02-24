"It was like a toxic relationship" - Ex-WWE star talks about working in the company; worked with Ric Flair and Charlotte

An ex-WWE star has spoken about her time working in WWE. She also talked about working with the likes of Ric Flair, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair.

Ad

Ash by Elegance, aka Dana Brooke, spoke during the FTLOW event, where she talked about her time in WWE. She confessed that it was like a toxic relationship for her and it was akin to a roller coaster ride, but she went on to say that it gave her the platform that allowed her to do what she could in her career. She said that she would not have the fans she had now without her time in the company.

Ad

Trending

"I will be completely open and honest. It was like a toxic relationship. It was definitely a roller coaster ride. But, I wouldn’t be who I am today if it wasn’t for WWE. WWE gave me an amazing platform to interact with all my fans, to get to know one another, and I’m real. My fans will know that I will try and reach out and just be super motivating and super inspiring. If it wasn’t for WWE, I wouldn’t have the fans and be able to interact like I do. With that being said, it really was an eye-opening experience."

Ad

The star also talked about her experience and why despite her difficulties, she was grateful for it. She spoke about starting her career with the likes of Charlotte and Ric Flair by her side. She also expressed how it helped her.

"We, I say as Charlotte Flair, myself, Sasha Banks, Bayley, everyone in that era of NXT was just truly amazing. Asuka, I was Asuka’s first opponent when she came to the States. I was on the first-ever NXT Takeover. I was on the first Evolution, the first Women’s Royal Rumble. So, it’s been an amazing journey. Also, I started my career with Charlotte Flair by my side, I had Ric Flair by my side, so it’s [been] very memorable moments in my career." [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Ad

Ric Flair was very present with Charlotte and Dana Brooke early on

When Dana Brooke joined Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair was a big presence in the company and accompanied his daughter a lot.

While they would eventually part ways, with Ric Flair no longer appearing constantly, for a long time, both his daughter and Brooke had the benefit of working with a legend of his stature.

It will be interesting to see how Dana's career progresses in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback