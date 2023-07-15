"It'll be Cody or it'll be somebody else" - WWE veteran doesn't think Solo Sikoa or Jey Uso should dethrone Roman Reigns for the title

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently shared that he doesn't think Jey Uso or Solo Sikoa will be the ones to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On SmackDown last week in Madison Square Garden, The Tribal Chief, The Enforcer, and The Usos were involved in a brawl that resulted in Jimmy getting stretchered out of the arena. In the closing segment of the show, Jey issued a challenge to Roman. Although Solo didn't turn on The Head of the Table, he was hesitant to hand him the Lei.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran stated that he'd be surprised if Solo Sikoa turns on Roman Reigns.

"I would be highly surprised if Solo turns anytime soon because that would be very quick and they've been milking this for a while, but also it would diminish it. They can tease Solo and because Solo's such a man of few words and has the stern demeanor, they can tease that for a long time and people will believe it can happen because it already happened with The Usos," said Cornette.

He added that he doesn't see Solo or either of The Usos winning the title anytime soon.

"Again SummerSlam for Roman and Jey is great, [but] Solo is not going to win the belt either. It's not gonna happen and it's nothing against him, but he's not going to be the Undisputed WWE [Universal] Champion anytime in the next couple of years. It'll be Cody [Rhodes] or it'll be somebody else before it's either Uso or Solo. But I don't think they even need to pull the trigger on Solo till the end of this year." [4:22-5:45]

Roman Reigns will be involved in a high-consequences segment on SmackDown next week

On the blue brand this week, it was announced that The Tribal Chief will return to WWE next Friday. During the show, Jey Uso was involved in a physical confrontation with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. He hit his brother with a chair and Heyman with a superkick.

It was also announced that Jimmy is still in the hospital and that Roman Reigns and Jey's segment will be to establish the rules of engagement. They are expected to collide at SummerSlam, and the terms and conditions for their match could be set up when they meet face-to-face.

