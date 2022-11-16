"It'll be Stone Cold vs The Rock 2.0" - Fans want 40-year-old WWE star to face the Texas Rattlesnake at WrestleMania 39

Wrestling fans have been pondering over which WWE Superstar could step up to Stone Cold Steve Austin should the legendary star return for WrestleMania 39. An interesting name thrown in the hat is former NXT star, LA Knight.

LA Knight, despite being a veteran of the wrestling business, got his main roster call-up in January 2022 after spending the first phase of his WWE return in NXT. He was saddled with the Maximum Male Models gimmick as he was repackaged as Max Dupri.

As Max Dupri, he managed Mansoor and Mace before turning on them towards the latter end of September and reverting to his LA Knight persona.

Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Stone Cold Steve Austin is interested in returning to in-ring action at WrestleMania 39. Since the news broke, fans have been going back and forth as to who would be the ideal dance partner for the Texas Rattlesnake.

While other big names like John Cena and CM Punk have been making the rounds, LA Knight's name has gained some attention as well. The former IMPACT World Champion is a fantastic pro wrestler. Not only does he know how to work inside the ring, but he has tremendous mic skills as well. For some, an LA Knight vs Stone Cold match would be the second coming of the latter's legendary trilogy with the Rock.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Imagine the promos with LA Knight and Stone Cold. Need this to happen Imagine the promos with LA Knight and Stone Cold. Need this to happen 😭

William @WilliamEtler @reigns_era @WrestlingHumble The amount of WHAT! From Austin and YEAH! From LA would be amazing @reigns_era @WrestlingHumble The amount of WHAT! From Austin and YEAH! From LA would be amazing 😂

🐍⁸Edwin²⁴🦋 @Legit_CHAMP LA Knight deserves to face Stone Cold or John Cena at WM 39 LA Knight deserves to face Stone Cold or John Cena at WM 39 https://t.co/B9ab9tOjvt

JBOS @kylerkoopman22 Give me LA Knight vs Stone Cold at Mania please Give me LA Knight vs Stone Cold at Mania please

🤼🖤💙 @intern4zionale



The promos are about to be LEGENDARY...



But at the same time, I want to see Stone Cold vs Cena @reigns_era LA Knight vs Stone ColdThe promos are about to be LEGENDARY...But at the same time, I want to see Stone Cold vs Cena @reigns_era LA Knight vs Stone ColdThe promos are about to be LEGENDARY...But at the same time, I want to see Stone Cold vs Cena

Stone Cold returned to in-ring action at WWE WrestleMania 38

On the Road to WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens spent the majority of his time disparaging Texas in an attempt to coax Stone Cold Steve Austin to bite at his bait. After multiple weeks of incessant mocking, the Texas Rattlesnake accepted an invitation to the KO Show in the main event of Night One.

However, during the KO Show, Kevin Owens revealed that it was all a ruse and he was seeking a physical confrontation against the Hall of Famer. Austin took on the challenge and won his first match in nearly twenty years before closing out the show by stunning Owens and Byron Saxton after the match.

That wasn’t Steve Austin's final appearance at WrestleMania 38. He showed up on Night Two after Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee in another impromptu match.

After the match, Austin stunned Pat McAfee and Austin Theory. He then proceeded to deliver the stunner on Vince McMahon in one of the most hilarious WrestleMania moments of all time simply because of how bad it looked.

Would you like to see Stone Cold Steve Austin take on LA Knight at next's WrestleMania? Sounds off in the comments section below.

