"It'll have to be on my own terms" - Teddy Long is open to a WWE return (Exclusive)

Legendary manager Teddy Long recently revealed that he was open to returning to WWE under his own terms and conditions.

Long is the longest-serving on-screen manager in SmackDown history, performing the role of the blue brand's GM from 2004 to 2012. After that, Teddy Long appeared only occasionally on the promotion's programming until his release in 2014. Though the WWE legend continues to make sporadic appearances here and there, he isn't bound by any full-time contract.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long revealed he was open to a WWE return, but only on his terms.

Long stated he didn't want a full-time role on TV anymore, though he was up to show up whenever required. Though Teddy Long feels he can keep up with the evolving nature of the business, he doesn't want to continue doing it for long.

"If I get a call, I swear it'll have to be on my terms. I don't want anything more than live events unless, once in a while, I'm there, and it means something. Maybe going in and doing TV now and then, I'm fine with that. But I don't want any more full-time. The business has certainly changed, and like I said, it's moving real fast now and gotta be able to keep up, which I think I can keep up with, but I just don't see it for the long haul," said Teddy Long (19:39 - 20:11)

WWE legend Teddy Long chose Sami Zayn as the Male Wrestler of the Year

As part of the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Teddy Long picked Sami Zayn as his Male Wrestler of the year. The former SmackDown General Manager feels that be it promos, in-ring ability, and connection with fans, the former Honorary Uce was shining in every aspect.

"He's the guy, man. He's moving fast and doing a great job. His promos are on the money. His wrestling ability, his selling in the ring, everything is just coming together for Sami Zayn," said Teddy Long.

Sami Zayn failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023 in his hometown, Montreal. However, it seems like he and Kevin Owens could soon challenge The Usos for WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39 in a match they seem destined to win.

