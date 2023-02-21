"He's the guy" - Legendary WWE manager picks Sami Zayn as Male Wrestler of the Year

Despite his loss to Roman Reigns this past Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn still had the best year of his career.

His storyline with The Bloodline captivated the WWE Universe, and many fans wanted to see the 38-year-old dethrone The Tribal Chief in Montreal at Elimination Chamber. Sami gave it everything he had, but in the end, it was not enough and Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman is now set to defend the title against Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards are here and former WWE manager Teddy Long has declared his selection for 'Male Wrestler of the Year'. The legendary manager can be heard on his new wrestling podcast, Road Trip After Hours.

Teddy selected Zayn as male wrestler of the year and said everything is coming together for the former Intercontinental Champion.

"He's the guy, man. He's moving fast and doing a great job. His promos are on the money. His wrestling ability, his selling in the ring, everything is just coming together for Sami Zayn," said Teddy Long. [00:06 - 00:22]

Teddy Long wants to be Sami Zayn's manager in WWE

Teddy Long recently disclosed that he would like to be Zayn's manager in WWE.

The 75-year-old noted that Sami has turned himself into one of the most popular WWE Superstars today on his own, but feels he could pass on some valuable wisdom to The Great Liberator.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Teddy stated that while there isn't much he can do for Sami, he'd still like to manage him and pass on some knowledge.

"I have a lot of knowledge and I want to pass on that knowledge to Sami Zayn. Something that's going to help him get over. He knows how to do that. He's certainly over. There ain't a lot I can do for Sami, I think he's doing it for himself, but Sami Zayn is my pick," said Teddy Long. [1:11 - 1:29]

You can check out the entire interview below

Sami Zayn may not have received the moment that many fans were hoping for, but he still has established himself as one of WWE's most valuable superstars. It will be interesting to see if that leads to more opportunities for Sami in the years ahead.

