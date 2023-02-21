"They're insane" - WWE veteran takes shot at fans upset that Sami Zayn did not beat Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns successfully defended his undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn in the main event of the Elimination Chamber.

Elimination Chamber 2023 took place in Montreal, Canada. Sami's hometown crowd gave the 38-year-old an incredible ovation during his entrance and believed in him for the entire match. Unfortunately, the fairytale ending for Sami Zayn was not meant to be, as Reigns will go on to defend the title against Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Jim Cornette reviewed Elimination Chamber on a recent episode of his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience. He poked fun at wrestling fans who thought Sami Zayn was going to win the title. He also noted that they were never going to take the title off of Roman Reigns before his clash with Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania.

"If they ever thought he was going to then they don't know how the business works and they're insane to begin with. In some other situations, I'm not saying they wouldn't have. They put the belt on Kofi Kingston for f***s sake at one point. But no, not when they had the most dominant heel of modern times as champion, that has been the champion for the past three years, and is heading toward a show-down with the guy that they have hand-picked to be the big star of the entire company, not just the shows in Montreal, Cody Rhodes," said Jim Cornette. [20:23 - 21:01]

Jim Cornette on the finish at WWE Elimination Chamber

Jim Cornette discussed Kevin Owens helping Sami after he lost the match at Elimination Chamber. The Prizefighter rescued The Great Liberator from an attack by The Bloodline and stepped aside to allow Sami to deliver a Helluva Kick to The Tribal Chief. Cornette further noted that the finish to the match would have been panned by professional wrestling fans years ago but has become acceptable nowadays.

Speaking on the same episode, the wrestling veteran praised the main event of Elimination Chamber but took issue with the elongated finish requiring multiple referee bumps. However, the legendary manager noted that it turned out well, and everyone in the match was protected.

"As a wrestling finish, it would have gotten panned years ago because people would have seen through the referee being down too long, etc. But as a sports entertainment finish and people accept these things now, this was f***ing great. They saw everything they needed to see. Sammy was in every way protected, while Roman still did not lose. They got a good match out it, and a really good finish with a bunch of twists and turns," said Cornette.

Sami Zayn may still be in line for a marquee match at WWE WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if he can work things out with Kevin Owens and possibly challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in April.

