Sami Zayn defies the odds, a WrestleMania confrontation - 5 Rumors that didn't come true at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is in the books and what a wild show it was. Austin Theory defied the odds and retained the United States Championship in an Elimination Chamber match after Logan Paul interfered. Asuka earned a RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn in the main event after a controversial finish. A lot happened during tonight's premium live event, but there were still several rumors that did not come to be.

Listed below are five rumors that did not come true at the WWE Elimination Chamber.

#5. Bianca Belair did not appear at WWE Elimination Chamber

Asuka defeated Carmella, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Nikki Cross in the Women's Elimination Chamber match tonight. The Empress of Tomorrow will go on to battle Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Despite not being booked for a match on the show, some fans were expecting Bianca Belair to show up after the Women's Elimination Chamber match and confront the winner. As it turns out, fans will have to wait until Monday's episode of WWE RAW for Asuka and Belair to start their storyline.

#4. Bray Wyatt was not at Elimination Chamber

During this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt delivered an ominous warning after he attacked Hit Row during their rap performance. Wyatt warned the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley that the winner should "run" after Elimination Chamber.

Some were hoping that Bray and perhaps Uncle Howdy would make an appearance at the Premium Live Event, but that didn't happen. It will be interesting to see if Bray shows up on WWE RAW to confront The All Mighty after he defeated Lesnar via disqualification tonight.

#3. Cody Rhodes did not appear at the Premium Live Event

Cody Rhodes delivered an impactful motivational speech to Zayn on Monday's edition of the red brand. The American Nightmare stated that Sami can dethrone The Tribal Chief and he hopes to see him in the main event of WrestleMania.

Rhodes has already punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by winning the Men's Royal Rumble match last night. Some members of the WWE Universe were hoping that Cody would help Sami tonight if The Bloodline interfered, but that was not the case tonight.

#2. The Usos did not stay home

Paul Heyman instructed The Usos to stay home on a recent edition of SmackDown because Reigns wanted to deal with Sami on his own. Most fans were not expecting The Usos to be at the premium live event owing to personal reasons, but Jimmy showed up during the main event.

Jimmy hit Sami with a couple of Superkicks and pulled Roman onto Sami but somehow Zayn kicked out at two. Jey Uso then arrived after the referee got down and stared at Roman Reigns as he had a steel chair in his hands.

Jey and Roman started arguing and Reigns backed off. Roman instructed Jey to hit Sami with the steel chair and once again left himself vulnerable. Jey stood behind Reigns and eventually Roman got frustrated. Sami accidentally leveled Jey with a Spear and Reigns unloaded a bunch of chair shots on Zayn.

#1. Sami Zayn did not win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

After the chair shots, Roman Reigns connected with a Spear to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns and Jimmy Uso went on to attack Sami after the match but Kevin Owens made his triumphant return. Owens had not been seen since the brutal attack at Royal Rumble.

Owens beat Jimmy Uso down and was hilariously attacked from behind by Paul Heyman. KO hit Heyman with a Stunner as Reigns got up in the corner. The Prizefighter stepped aside and Sami unloaded a Helluva Kick on The Tribal Chief to send the Montreal crowd home happy.

There were rumors leading up to the premium live event that Sami may possibly leave the premium live event as champion, but it was not meant to be. Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes is now set for the main event of WrestleMania 39. Elimination Chamber went off the air with Sami standing tall in the ring instead of as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

