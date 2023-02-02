"I honestly wish I have been there"- Former Champion reveals he wanted to save Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes reflected on the aftermath of the Royal Rumble main event that saw The Bloodline viciously assault Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The Prizefighter challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the recently concluded premium live event. After Reigns retained the title, the heel group brutally attacked him. In the end, Sami Zayn had enough as he hit The Tribal Chief with a steel chair. However, the Honorary Uce was also laid out by The Bloodline.

Speaking about the incident on WWE's The Bump, Cody Rhodes stated that he wishes he could have helped out Kevin Owens:

"As much as you say I am not connected to it, I punched my ticket to the main event of WrestleMania, and I feel connected to it. If you look at all these factions through history, your Horsemen, your Dangerous Alliance, DX, Evolutions, it does have a trickle down effect. It does affect all facets of what we do, so I do feel connected to it. I honestly wish I have been there for Kevin. I was not." [From 17:40 to 18:52]

Cody Rhodes revealed that over 10 members of the WWE roster wanted to help out Kevin Owens

The Bloodline's beatdown of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was one of the most brutal assaults and was hard for the general public to even watch.

Speaking about the Roman Reigns group's actions on The Bump, Cody Rhodes revealed that over ten members of the WWE roster wanted to go to the aid of The Prizefighter.

"Well, there's a whole side to it that people didn't see. They had a media briefing room, getting ready to do the press conference that took place after the event. There were, kid you not, probably more than 10 active members of the roster who wanted to go to the aid of both Sami and Kevin. It was really overkill with the handcuffs and the situation with Kevin but we were not able to. I hope they don't feel like they don't have friends in the locker room," said Rhodes.

ActionManiac - Movies, Wrestling, Etc. @ActionManiac1



Reigns directs The Bloodline to assault Owens however Sami Zayn defies him and hits him with a steel chair



The Bloodline turns on Zayn



Jey Uso walks out on them



#RomanReigns #KevinOwens #SamiZayn #TheBloodline Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match Roman Reigns beat Kevin OwensReigns directs The Bloodline to assault Owens however Sami Zayn defies him and hits him with a steel chairThe Bloodline turns on ZaynJey Uso walks out on them Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match Roman Reigns beat Kevin OwensReigns directs The Bloodline to assault Owens however Sami Zayn defies him and hits him with a steel chairThe Bloodline turns on ZaynJey Uso walks out on them#RomanReigns #KevinOwens #SamiZayn #TheBloodline https://t.co/ZZRDkh2D2L

Fans can expect The Bloodline to address their actions on SmackDown this Friday. Considering the beatdown they took, it's unlikely that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be present on the blue brand.

Please credit the original source with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes