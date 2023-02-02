"There's a whole side to it that people didn't see"- Cody Rhodes comments on The Bloodline's beat down of top WWE star

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on the aftermath of the Royal Rumble that saw The Bloodline brutally beat down Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The Honorary Uce stunned the wrestling world at Royal Rumble as he hit Roman Reigns with a steel chair. However, The Bloodline was quick to retaliate as the heel group, bar Jey Uso, laid out Sami Zayn.

Speaking about the incident on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Cody Rhodes revealed that a few wrestlers wanted to help out Zayn and KO but couldn't do so.

"Well, there's a whole side to it that people didn't see. They had a media briefing room, getting ready to do the press conference that took place after the event. There were, kid you not, probably more than 10 active members of the roster who wanted to go to the aid of both Sami and Kevin. It was really overkill with the handcuffs and the situation with Kevin but we were not able to. I hope they don't feel like they don't have friends in the locker room," said Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes will take on The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

While Cody Rhodes was unable to help out Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens against The Bloodline, he will have a chance to avenge the duo at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble and will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Showcase of Immortals.

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable since returning after a brief hiatus in 2020. The Tribal Chief currently holds both world titles and is stronger than ever with The Bloodline by his side.

However, Cody Rhodes has proved in his series of matches against Seth Rollins that he's more determined than ever. The former AEW star has been undefeated since returning to WWE at WrestleMania last year. His performance at Hell in a Cell, where he defeated The Visionary despite suffering a torn pec, has elevated him to be the top babyface on the roster.

